FBI To Probe Jacksonville Shooting As Hate Crime

The Jacksonville County sheriff says the gunman who killed three people at a store in a predominately Black community Saturday had no criminal record. At a news conference Sunday, Sheriff T.K. Waters said the 21-year-old shooter apparently purchased both of his weapons legally.

The gunman took his own life minutes after carrying out the racially motivated attack at a Dollar General store.

President Biden condemned the attack today as a potential hate crime and the FBI is investigating the shooting.

