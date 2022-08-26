FBI: Trump Mixed Top Secret Docs With Magazines, Other Items

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate earlier this year contained documents with classification markings, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday, Aug. 26, explaining the justification for the search of the property this month. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

(AP) — Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence. That’s according to an FBI affidavit released Friday explaining the justification for this month’s search of the property.

The 32-page affidavit, even in its redacted form, offers the most detailed description to date of the government records being stored at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property long after he left the White House. It also reveals the gravity of the government’s concerns that the documents were there illegally.