FBI Warning Consumers to Avoid Free Public Charging Stations

Free public phone charging stations are everywhere, and the FBI is now warning consumers to steer clear.

The agency tweeted people should avoid using them in airports, hotels or shopping centers, warning bad actors have figured how to introduce malware onto people’s devices. It’s known as “juice jacking” and devices with compromised USB cables can be hijacked with usernames, passwords and other data stolen.

The FBI suggests carrying your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead.