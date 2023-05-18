FBI Whistleblowers Testify Before House Subcommittee

Several FBI whistleblowers claim the bureau retaliated against them for reporting misconduct in the agency.

In testimony before a House subcommittee, former FBI special agent Steve Friend said the FBI suspended him without pay after he expressed concern about the bureau’s handling of cases related to the January 6th Capitol riot. He said those investigations deviated from standard practices.

The testimony was given before the House subcommittee on the weaponization of the federal government. Republicans argue federal agencies are unfairly targeting conservatives.