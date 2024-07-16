FBI Wraps Up Search Of Trump Shooter’s Home

The FBI says their search of the Bethel Park, Pennsylvania home of would-be assassin Thomas Crooks is complete.
The bureau finished their search on Monday after combing through the residence where the 20-year-old who shot former President Donald Trump and three others at a rally on Saturday lived.
The secret service fatally shot Crooks within seconds of his opening fire on the former president, whose ear was grazed by a bullet. Of the three others, one was killed and two were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.