FBI Wraps Up Search Of Trump Shooter’s Home

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The FBI says their search of the Bethel Park, Pennsylvania home of would-be assassin Thomas Crooks is complete.

The bureau finished their search on Monday after combing through the residence where the 20-year-old who shot former President Donald Trump and three others at a rally on Saturday lived.

The secret service fatally shot Crooks within seconds of his opening fire on the former president, whose ear was grazed by a bullet. Of the three others, one was killed and two were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

