FBI’s Wray Denounces Threats Following Search Of Trump Home

(AP) — The director of the FBI has strong words for supporters of former President Donald Trump who have been using violent rhetoric in the wake of his agency’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. Christopher Wray says threats circulating online against federal agents and the Justice Department are “deplorable and dangerous.” He says, “Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you’re upset with.” Wray made the remarks Wednesday following a news conference during a long-planned visit to the agency’s field office in Omaha, Nebraska. He declined to answer questions about the hours-long search Monday of Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, resort.