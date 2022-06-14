FDA Advisers Back Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine For Older Kids

FILE - A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore. on Dec. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

(AP) — A government advisory panel has endorsed a second brand of COVID-19 vaccine for school-age children and teens. The expert panel agreed Tuesday that the vaccine made by Moderna is safe and effective enough to give to U.S. kids ages 6 to 17. A vaccine made by Pfizer has been available since last year for those ages.

The Food and Drug Administration will consider the panel’s advice and decide whether to authorize the shots. The same FDA panel will meet Wednesday to consider shots from Moderna and Pfizer for the littlest kids, those under 5.