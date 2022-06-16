FDA Advisers Endorse 1st COVID-19 Shots For Kids Under 5

FILE - Syringes and colorful bandages are prepared as children from local schools prepare to get COVID-19 vaccines in Pittsfield, Mass., on Monday Dec. 13, 2021. A review by federal health officials finds that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine appears safe and effective for children under 5, the only group not currently eligible for vaccination. The review issued Sunday, June 12, 2022, by the Food and Drug Administration is a key step toward a decision on vaccinations for babies, toddlers and preschoolers, perhaps as soon as June 21. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP, File)

FILE - Syringes and colorful bandages are prepared as children from local schools prepare to get COVID-19 vaccines in Pittsfield, Mass., on Monday Dec. 13, 2021. A review by federal health officials finds that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine appears safe and effective for children under 5, the only group not currently eligible for vaccination. The review issued Sunday, June 12, 2022, by the Food and Drug Administration is a key step toward a decision on vaccinations for babies, toddlers and preschoolers, perhaps as soon as June 21. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP, File)

The first COVID-19 shots for infants, toddlers and preschoolers in the U.S. have moved a step closer. An advisory panel for the Food and Drug Administration gave a thumbs-up Wednesday to vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for children under 5. It’s the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination against the coronavirus and many parents have been anxiously waiting to protect their little children. If the FDA authorizes the shots, there’s one more review at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After all the regulatory hurdles are cleared, the shots should be available early next week at doctor’s offices, hospitals and pharmacies.