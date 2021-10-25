FDA Advisory Board Meets Tuesday To Consider Kids’ COVID Shots

An FDA advisory board is meeting Tuesday to consider Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to eleven. Meantime, Moderna says its trial data shows a half dose of its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective when used on kids from six to eleven.

Right now, the Pfizer vaccine is the only one that has been authorized to use on kids ages 12 and up. The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci , told ABC’s This Week he’s optimistic the vaccines will be available to children ages five to eleven within the first week or two of November.