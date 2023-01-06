FDA Approves Alzheimer’s Drug

The FDA is approving an Alzheimer’s drug that slowed cognitive decline in clinical trials. The drug is called lecanemab and was developed by Biogen and Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai.

Trials in November showed it slows a cognitive decline somewhat in people with mild impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease, but it also carries risks of brain swelling and bleeding.

This comes after Congress released a report last week about the FDA’s mishandling of the approval of another Alzheimer’s drug made by Biogen and Eisai.