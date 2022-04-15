FDA Authorizes 1st Breath Test For COVID-19 Infection

FILE - A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is seen in Silver Spring, Md., on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, federal health advisers narrowly ruled against an experimental drug for the debilitating illness known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, a potential setback for patient groups who lobbied for the medication’s approval. A majority of advisers to the FDA voted 6-4 that a single study from Amylyx Pharmaceuticals failed to establish the drug's effectiveness in treating the deadly neurodegenerative disease known also as ALS, for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(AP) — The Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for what it says is the first device that can detect COVID-19 in breath samples. The InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer is about the size of a piece of carry-on luggage, the FDA said Thursday, and can be used in doctor’s offices, hospitals and mobile testing sites. The test, which can provide results in less than three minutes, must be carried out under the supervision of a licensed health care provider. The FDA says the device is 91.2% accurate at identifying positive test samples and 99.3% accurate at identifying negative test samples.