FDA Chief To Detail Delays Inspecting Baby Formula Plant

(AP) — The head of the Food and Drug Administration is preparing to tell lawmakers about events that led to a months-long gap before inspecting the plant at the center of a nationwide baby formula shortage. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf is scheduled to answer questions Wednesday from House lawmakers probing the formula shortage. According to prepared testimony, Califf will tell lawmakers that a COVID-19 outbreak at Abbott’s formula plant led regulators to delay their inspection from late December to January. Califf will also discuss delays in interviewing an Abbott whistleblower who alleged serious violations at the baby formula plant last October.