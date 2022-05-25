NATIONAL

FDA Chief To Detail Delays Inspecting Baby Formula Plant

Fred Cruz
0
FILE - Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. A massive baby formula recall, combined with COVID-related supply chain problems, is getting most of the blame for the shortage that's causing distress for many parents across the U.S. But the nation's formula supply has long been vulnerable to this type of crisis, experts say, due to decades-old rules and policies that have allowed a handful of companies to corner nearly the entire U.S. market. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

(AP) — The head of the Food and Drug Administration is preparing to tell lawmakers about events that led to a months-long gap before inspecting the plant at the center of a nationwide baby formula shortage. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf is scheduled to answer questions Wednesday from House lawmakers probing the formula shortage. According to prepared testimony, Califf will tell lawmakers that a COVID-19 outbreak at Abbott’s formula plant led regulators to delay their inspection from late December to January. Califf will also discuss delays in interviewing an Abbott whistleblower who alleged serious violations at the baby formula plant last October.

 

