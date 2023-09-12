FDA Panel Concludes Decongestant In Cold Medicines Doesn’t Work

A FDA advisory panel says a decongestant found in popular over-the-counter cold medicines doesn’t work. The panel unanimously came to an agreement on the ineffectiveness of phenylephrine on Tuesday.

The decongestant is found in common medicines like Benadryl Allergy Plus Congestion and Sudafed PE. During a two-day meeting, results of studies that showed the decongestant wasn’t more effective than placebo were presented by FDA scientists.

The FDA will now decide whether or not the decongestant should be removed from products.