FDA Panel Endorses Lower-Dose Moderna COVID Shot For Booster

FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 file photo shows a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the first round of staff vaccinations at a hospital in Denver. U.S. health advisers are debating if millions of Americans who received Moderna vaccinations should get a booster shot -- this time, using half the original dose. Already millions who got their initial Pfizer shots at least six months ago are getting a booster of that brand. On Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, advisers to the Food and Drug Administration evaluated the evidence that Moderna boosters should be offered, too -- and on Friday, they’ll tackle the same question for those who got Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
(AP)–A panel of U.S. health advisers has endorsed booster shots for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. The advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted Thursday to recommend a lower-dose booster shot for seniors and other high-risk groups.
Already millions who got their initial Pfizer shots at least six months ago are getting a booster of that brand. The FDA panel will discuss booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Friday.
Final decisions are expected next week. U.S. officials stress that the priority is to get shots to the 66 million unvaccinated Americans who are eligible.
