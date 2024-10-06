FDA Revises Recall Of Eggs Linked To Salmonella

The Food and Drug Administration is revising a previous egg recall. The CDC announced the original recall September 6th, but it’s now been revised to a class one recall, a commodity that “will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

The first recall issued said 65 people in nine states were sick with salmonella connected to eggs supplied by Milo’s Poultry Farms LLC from May 23rd to August 10th. There have been no deaths reported but 24 individuals were hospitalized, according to the CDC.