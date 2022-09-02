FDA Still Skeptical Of ALS Drug Ahead Of High-Stakes Meeting

This 2018 photo provided by Amylyx shows the company's co-founders Joshua Cohen, left, and Justin Klee in Cambridge, Mass. On Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, federal health regulators remain unconvinced about the benefits of a closely watched experimental drug for the debilitating illness known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, even as they're set to give its maker, Amylyx, a rare second chance to make its case publicly. (Amylyx via AP)

(AP) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has posted another negative review of a closely watched drug for the deadly neurodegenerative disease ALS. The FDA review comes ahead of a rare meeting next week where drug maker Amylyx will have a second opportunity to make a public case for its drug. The drug has become a rallying cause for patients with ALS, their families and members of Congress who’ve joined in pushing the FDA to approve the drug. But regulators said Friday that new analyses submitted by the drug maker are not “sufficiently independent or persuasive” to establish the drug’s effectiveness. On Wednesday outside FDA advisers will vote on whether to recommend the drug’s approval.