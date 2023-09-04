FDA To Finalize Menthol Tobacco Product Ban In “Coming Months”

The Food and Drug Administration will finalize a ban on menthol tobacco products in the next few months. The agency is still behind its initial schedule: it first announced it would ban the flavor in April 2022 with an August 2023 deadline. Now that August has come and gone, a spokesperson said the details will be hammered out and finalized “in the coming months.” Flavored cigarettes have been banned since 2009, but menthol was left out of that ban after lobbying from the industry.

Donald Trump’s election trial in Georgia will be broadcast live on YouTube. The judge presiding over the Georgia indictment of the former president ruled yesterday that all of the court proceedings will be livestreamed on the court’s YouTube channel following requests from media outlets to allow cameras in the courtroom.

President Biden will visit Florida in the coming days after Hurricane Idalia slammed the state. Biden told reporters he plans to travel to Florida Saturday. Idalia, which has now been downgraded to a tropical storm, made landfall early Wednesday on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a powerful Category 3 hurricane. It’s the strongest storm to hit the Big Bend region in more than 100 years.