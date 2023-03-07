NATIONAL

FDA: Two More Eyedrop Brands Recalled Due To Risks

jsalinasBy
FILE - A sign in front of the Food and Drug Administration building is seen on Dec. 10, 2020, in Silver Spring, Md. U.S. health officials are alerting consumers about two more recalls of eyedrops due to contamination risks that could lead to vision problems and serious injury. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

(AP) — U.S. health officials are alerting consumers about two more recalls of eyedrops due to contamination risks that could lead to vision problems and serious injury.

The announcements follow a recall last month of eyedrops made in India that were linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. There’s no indication the latest recalls are related to those products.

The Food and Drug Administration posted separate recall notices for certain eyedrops distributed by Pharmedica and Apotex after the companies announced they are voluntarily pulling several lots from the market.

