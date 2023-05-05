NATIONAL

FDA Weighing 1st Over-The-Counter Birth Control Pill

jsalinasBy 7 views
0
This illustration provided by Perrigo in May, 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the company's birth control medication Opill. Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration meet next week to review drugmaker Perrigo's application to sell a decades-old pill over the counter. The two-day public meeting is one of the last steps before an FDA decision. (Perrigo via AP)

(AP) — U.S. health regulators are weighing the first-ever request to make a birth control pill available without a prescription.

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration posted its initial review of a decades-old pill that could become the first drug of its kind to move over the counter. But the agency flagged concerns about the application from drugmaker Perrigo, including problems with the reliability of some of the company’s data and signs women had trouble understanding the labeling instructions.

An FDA advisory panel will vote next week on whether it should be approved for over-the-counter use. The meeting is one of the last steps before an FDA decision.

Russia’s Wagner Boss Threatens Bakhmut Pullout In Ukraine

Previous article

CDC’s Rochelle Walensky Resigns, Citing Pandemic Transition

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL