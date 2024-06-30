FDNY Commissioner Rips Firefighters In Texts To NY AG

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh rips firefighters in newly released text messages she exchanged with New York Attorney General Letitia James. The New York Post obtained the texts through a Freedom of Information Law request.

On March 8th, Kavanagh apologized to James after the AG was booed by firefighters a day earlier while speaking at a department promotion ceremony. Kavanagh told James she wanted to “fix” the men who booed her and added that they “don’t deserve such grace.” At the event, firefighters also chanted in support of former President Trump, who James had targeted in a massive civil lawsuit.