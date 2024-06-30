NATIONAL

FDNY Commissioner Rips Firefighters In Texts To NY AG

jsalinasBy 103 views
0

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh rips firefighters in newly released text messages she exchanged with New York Attorney General Letitia James. The New York Post obtained the texts through a Freedom of Information Law request.

On March 8th, Kavanagh apologized to James after the AG was booed by firefighters a day earlier while speaking at a department promotion ceremony. Kavanagh told James she wanted to “fix” the men who booed her and added that they “don’t deserve such grace.” At the event, firefighters also chanted in support of former President Trump, who James had targeted in a massive civil lawsuit.

SCOTUS To Rule Immunity Monday

Previous article

Evacuation Orders Lifted For Some Arizona Residents Forced From Their Homes Days Ago By A Wildfire

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL