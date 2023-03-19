WORLD

Fear, Grief Follow Deadly Quake On Ecuador’s Southwest Coast

jsalinas
Rescue workers stand next to a car crushed by debris after an earthquake in Cuenca, Ecuador, Saturday, March 18, 2023.. The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 about 50 miles south of Guayaquil. (AP Photo/Xavier Caivinagua)

(AP) — The toll from an earthquake that rocked Ecuador and Peru this weekend remains at 15 dead. And a day after Saturday’s tragedy, residents of the hardest-hit coastal regions of southwest Ecuador are uneasy.

Funerals for some of the victims in Ecuador’s coastal city of Machala began Sunday. Resident Luis Becerra says residents are fearful and still reeling. Saturday’s quake measured about a magnitude 6.8 and toppled homes and buildings from coastal areas to the highlands.

In Ecuador, regardless of geography, many of those homes had a lot in common: They were old, located in low-income neighborhoods and not up to current building codes in the quake-prone country.

