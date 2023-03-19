Fear, Grief Follow Deadly Quake On Ecuador’s Southwest Coast

(AP) — The toll from an earthquake that rocked Ecuador and Peru this weekend remains at 15 dead. And a day after Saturday’s tragedy, residents of the hardest-hit coastal regions of southwest Ecuador are uneasy.

Funerals for some of the victims in Ecuador’s coastal city of Machala began Sunday. Resident Luis Becerra says residents are fearful and still reeling. Saturday’s quake measured about a magnitude 6.8 and toppled homes and buildings from coastal areas to the highlands.

In Ecuador, regardless of geography, many of those homes had a lot in common: They were old, located in low-income neighborhoods and not up to current building codes in the quake-prone country.