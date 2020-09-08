Fearing Virus, Parents In Spain Rise Against Back To School

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 file photo, a teacher demonstrates a robot that takes the temperature of children and displays it on a screen in a kindergarten in Madrid, Spain. Pupils under 3 years-old in the Spanish capital head to kindergartens on Friday, the first in-person school activity since the country imposed a strict lockdown in mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As cases continue to go up and fuel the debate over the return to schools in parents' group messaging chats, Spanish authorities last week issued revised guidelines for the reopening. They included making mandatory masks for students of age six or older, daily body temperature checks, hand-washing at least five times per day and frequent ventilation of classrooms. But many parents say that funding is insufficient to hire more teachers and that some schools just don't have additional space. (AP Photo/Paul White, File)