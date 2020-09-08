Fearing Virus, Parents In Spain Rise Against Back To School

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 file photo, a teacher demonstrates a robot that takes the temperature of children and displays it on a screen in a kindergarten in Madrid, Spain. Pupils under 3 years-old in the Spanish capital head to kindergartens on Friday, the first in-person school activity since the country imposed a strict lockdown in mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As cases continue to go up and fuel the debate over the return to schools in parents' group messaging chats, Spanish authorities last week issued revised guidelines for the reopening. They included making mandatory masks for students of age six or older, daily body temperature checks, hand-washing at least five times per day and frequent ventilation of classrooms. But many parents say that funding is insufficient to hire more teachers and that some schools just don't have additional space. (AP Photo/Paul White, File)
(AP) — The highly anticipated return to classrooms in Spain is becoming a nightmare for many families who face being charged with absenteeism if they don’t send their children to schools because they fear coronavirus contagion. Many parents see an inconsistency in authorities allowing up to 25 children in classrooms while they ban large gatherings with more than 10 people in response to surging infections. Over 8 million students in Spain are beginning the academic year this week or next. More than half a million people have contracted the virus in Spain and at least 29,500 have died with it. The country currently has the highest rate of contagion in western Europe.