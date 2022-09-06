Fears Grow For Ukraine Nuke Plant Ahead Of Inspector Report

(AP) — Fears are growing for Europe’s largest nuclear power plant as shelling around it continues. That comes a day after the facility was again knocked off Ukraine’s electricity grid and put in the precarious position of relying on its own power to run safety systems. Repeated warnings from world leaders that fighting around the Zaporizhzhia plant has put it in an untenable situation that could lead to a nuclear catastrophe have done little to stem the hostilities. Russian-installed officials accused the Ukrainian forces of shelling the city where the plant is located on Tuesday. Hours earlier, the Ukrainians said Kremlin forces attacked a city across the river.