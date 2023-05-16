Fears Over Grid Safety In Texas

A pair of West Texas ranchers are suing the operators of the state’s power grid over a wind farm project that has connections to a Chinese billionaire.

Their attorney, Dallas Barrington, claims it’s a violation of law passed back in 2021 that bans people from China and several other countries from owning critical infrastructure in the state. But the application for the 46-turbine project was filed before the law went into effect.

The lawsuit is asking the court to void the deal over concerns that a Chinese-owed firm would have access to the Texas Power Grid.