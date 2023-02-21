Fears, Questions About N. Korea’s Growing Nuclear Arsenal

ADDS DATE - This image made from video broadcasted by North Korea's KRT shows what it says is a ballistic missile being launched from an undisclosed location in North Korea, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward Japan on Monday in its second weapons test in three days that drew quick condemnation from its rivals and prompted Tokyo to request an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council. (KRT via AP)