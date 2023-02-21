WORLD

Fears, Questions About N. Korea’s Growing Nuclear Arsenal

Fred Cruz
ADDS DATE - This image made from video broadcasted by North Korea's KRT shows what it says is a ballistic missile being launched from an undisclosed location in North Korea, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward Japan on Monday in its second weapons test in three days that drew quick condemnation from its rivals and prompted Tokyo to request an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council. (KRT via AP)

(AP) — North Korea’s recent resumption of missile tests highlights underscores its resolve to win the international recognition of a legitimate nuclear state and win outside concessions. North Korea clams its nuclear weapons are combat ready, but some foreign governments and experts remain skeptical about how close the North has come in obtaining functioning nuclear arsenals. They question whether North Korea has achieved an ability to build nuclear warheads small enough to be placed on missiles targeting the mainland U.S. and its allies and protect those warheads from the harsh conditions during atmospheric re-entry.

 

