Fears, Questions About N. Korea’s Growing Nuclear Arsenal

(AP) — North Korea’s recent resumption of missile tests highlights underscores its resolve to win the international recognition of a legitimate nuclear state and win outside concessions. North Korea clams its nuclear weapons are combat ready, but some foreign governments and experts remain skeptical about how close the North has come in obtaining functioning nuclear arsenals. They question whether North Korea has achieved an ability to build nuclear warheads small enough to be placed on missiles targeting the mainland U.S. and its allies and protect those warheads from the harsh conditions during atmospheric re-entry.