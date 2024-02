Clean up is continuing in Harris County for a fiery crash involving a FedEx 18-wheeler early Monday.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the collision on West Grand Parkway South near Katy was at about 7:44 a.m. All northbound lanes were closed and the clean-up is expected to take several hours.

Traffic was immediately diverted off the highway at Kingsland. Deputies say Hazmat crews were on the way. No information on injuries is available.