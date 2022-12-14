Fed Raises Key Rate By Half-Point And Signals More To Come

FILE - Shoppers pick out items at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Federal Reserve is set to raise its benchmark short-term rate on Wednesday, Dec. 14, for a seventh time this year, though by a smaller amount than it has recently. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

(AP) — The Federal Reserve reinforced its inflation fight by raising its key interest rate for the seventh time this year and signaling more hikes to come. But the Fed announced a smaller hike than it had in its past four meetings at a time when inflation shows signs of easing.

Though smaller than the Fed’s previous three-quarter-point hikes, its latest move will further heighten the costs of many consumer and business loans and the risk of a recession.

The latest rate hike was announced in a statement issued one day after an encouraging report showed that inflation in the United States slowed in November for a fifth straight month.