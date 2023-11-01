Fed Skips Rate Hike

The Federal Reserve is leaving interest rates unchanged for now. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters the central bank will continue to track inflation and the health of the economy. He added that there’s still a long way to go to get inflation down to two-percent.

It’s the second time in a row the Fed held interest rates steady following eleven rate hikes, including four this year. The move keeps the fed funds’ target rate at a range of five-point-two-five to five-point-five percent.