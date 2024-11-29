LOCALTRENDING

Federal Agencies Warn Shoppers To Beware Of Counterfeit Products

FILE - The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Several federal agencies are warning shoppers to beware of counterfeit goods and shady websites during the holidays. A spokesperson for the FBI says criminals don’t take holidays off and consumers need to protect themselves as they look for deals on gifts.

Homeland Security Investigations says illegally imported counterfeit products can be dangerous, especially things like electronics, cosmetics and toys. These agencies are urging consumers to protect themselves by using a new holiday shopping toolkit launched by the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center. The toolkit can be found online at ICE-dot-gov.

