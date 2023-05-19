Federal Agents Wound Two Suspects In Fort Worth Shooting

One fugitive is in the hospital and another is on the loose after federal agents shot them both in Fort Worth on Thursday afternoon.

The confrontation happened at an apartment complex on Randol Mill Road near I-30. ATF agents arrived on the scene for an investigation and came under fire, leading to a shootout. One of the wounded fugitives was hospitalized, but the other one got away.

Fort Worth and Arlington police used K-9 units to search the woods behind the apartments. More details about the case are expected soon.