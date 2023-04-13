Federal Appeals Court Blocks Part Of Abortion Drug Ban

A federal appeals court is blocking part of a Texas judge’s decision suspending approval of a popular abortion medication.

A three-judge panel of the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of appeals late on Wednesday granted the Justice Department’s emergency request to put on hold the part of last Friday’s decision suspending the FDA’s original approval of mifepristone back in 2000.

However, the panel did not block the part of the ruling suspending changes the FDA made to approval for use in 2016. The appeals court panel also allowed a pause in mail distribution of the medication. The Justice Department can still ask the Supreme Court to intervene to completely block the Texas court’s ruling.