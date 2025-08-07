A federal appeals court is upholding Texas’ requirement for voters to list their identification information in their application for a mail-in ballot.

A state law passed in 2021 requires voters to include an ID number, such as a driver’s license number, on both the vote-by-mail application and the mail-in ballot, and the numbers must match.

Opponents claimed the law discriminates against the elderly and disabled, who are the only Texans allowed to vote by mail. A panel from the US Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a lower court’s ruling on Monday, finding that the requirement doesn’t violate federal law.