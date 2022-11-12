Two Aircraft Collide, Crash During Dallas Air Show

A damaged plane sits at the Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas after two historic military planes collided and crashed on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

(AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says two aircraft have collided at air show in Dallas. It was unclear how many people were on board the aircraft and if anyone on the ground was hurt.

Emergency crews were responding to the scene at the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show at the Dallas Executive Airport. The FAA says a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m. Saturday.

Several videos posted on Twitter showed two aircraft appearing to collide in the air before they both rapidly descended, causing a large fire and plumes of black smoke to billow into the sky.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were launching investigations.