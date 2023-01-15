Federal Border Investigator Pleads Guilty To Extortion Charge

A Willacy County man and a former U.S. Department of Transportation investigator has pleaded guilty to a charge of extortion. Patrick Gorena of Lyford entered the plea in Houston federal court Friday about two months after being indicted on charges of extortion and bribery.

Gorena had worked as a border investigator for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. He became the target of an undercover investigation after demanding thousands of dollars in cash from a trucking company in exchange for not reporting safety violations that could have resulted in the loss of the company’s license.

The extortion charge carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison. Sentencing for the 54-year-old Gorena will be handed down April 18th.