Federal Charges Filed Against Valley Resident Previously Charged In Musicians’ Drug Death

A Valley resident charged in connection with the drug death of a Brownsville banda musician is now facing separate federal charges following a U.S. Marshal’s raid on his home in Weslaco.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by the McAllen Monitor, the raid turned up drugs and firearms, prompting potential federal drug and weapons charges against 32-year-old Jose Racquel Lerma.

Lerma is a convicted felon and prohibited from owning a gun. Lerma was initially arrested on state drug charges in November 2020, following the death of 29-year-old Sergio Sanchez.

Authorities say Lerma sold the fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed Sanchez and hospitalized three of his bandmates. The four were found unconscious in the bathroom of a downtown McAllen bar where they were performing.