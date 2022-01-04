Federal Coronavirus Testing Sites To Be Set Up In The Valley

Cameron and Hidalgo counties are among six Texas counties that will be getting some federally-run coronavirus testing sites.

FEMA has approved a request from Texas for the additional sites in Cameron, Hidalgo, Bexar, Harris, Dallas, and Tarrant counties. A FEMA spokesperson couldn’t say when the sites would be up and running, saying the logistics are currently being worked out.

The Department of State Health Services and the Department of Emergency Management issued the request late last week – at the time also asking for more monoclonal antibody treatments, specifically the therapy known to be effective against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.