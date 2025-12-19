Federal prosecutors in Houston are pursuing charges against a Venezuelan gang the US government labels a foreign terrorist organization. Four Venezuelan nationals are under indictment for international drug trafficking and terrorist offenses. Two of the four are among the top leaders of Tren de Aragua. Yohan Romero is one of the gang’s founders. He and Juan Rivas Nunez are at large. Jose Flores is in custody in Colombia, and Giovanni Mosquera Serrano is on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. The gang reportedly funds its operations in Venezuela with profits from cocaine sales in the US, including Texas.