Federal Court Sides With Paxton In Lawsuit Over Legislation Passed By Proxy

A federal court in Lubbock is siding with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in a lawsuit over proxy voting in Congress. The court ruled on Tuesday that proxy voting doesn’t count toward a congressional quorum.

Paxton sued the Biden administration last year over a federal funding bill that passed in December 2022, largely by proxy votes because of the pandemic.

Paxton’s suit claimed the Constitution requires a majority of U.S. House members to be actually present to pass legislation. Since most House members voted on the funding bill by proxy, Paxton argued it was unenforceable.