Federal Detention Hearing Set Monday For Accused Local Child Pornographer

A Weslaco man is to be arraigned in McAllen federal court Monday on several charges related to online child pornography. The detention hearing for Gino Graydon Garcia follows his initial appearance last week on charges of producing, transporting, and possessing child pornography.

Garcia had come under federal investigation last March, thanks to an alert from Google to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Google had noted suspicious activity on Garcia’s account, that led to a search warrant for the internet account, which turned up hundreds of videos and images of adults sexually abusing children. Garcia was arrested last month in Iowa and was indicted earlier this month.