File photo: In this photo provided by Cameron County Constable PCT 5, the streets are flooded after Thursday's severe thunderstorms passed Primera, Texas on Friday, March 28, 2025. (Cameron County Constable PCT 5 via AP)

Four South Texas counties have been approved for federal disaster assistance. It’s meant to help Rio Grande Valley communities that were hit in March by severe storms and flooding.

Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement that the approval is a major step forward to ensure that Texans have what they need to rebuild and recover. The cash can cover temporary housing, emergency home repairs, uninsured property losses and even funeral expenses caused by the disaster.