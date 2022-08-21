Federal Funding Help Received For New Starr County Emergency Shelter

A federal grant has been awarded to help pay for a new emergency shelter in Starr County. Congressman Henry Cuellar has announced $2.5 million in federal grant funds, which will pay 35 percent of the cost of the new shelter.

The facility will provide emergency shelter for about 50 people, and will also have dispatch services for first responders as well as a storage area for emergency supplies.

The facility is intended to take the load off schools and churches that provide shelter for Starr County residents during storm, flooding, and other emergencies.