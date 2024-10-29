Federal Funds Acquired For Resaca Restoration In Brownsville

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A long-term project to restore the resaca system in the city of Brownsville has gotten a federal financial shot in the arm. $2 million has been secured for the project that will improve resaca water quality and water circulation with the goal of beautifying Brownsville and providing more outdoor recreational options. The money is in addition to federal funding awarded last month to kickstart a feasibility study on restoring the entire resaca system in Cameron County.

The system has been disconnected over the decades as a result of new housing and road construction which has impeded the natural flow of water and worsened flooding. The Brownsville Resaca Restoration Project is a partnership among the city of Brownsville, the Brownsville Public Utilities Board, and the federal government.