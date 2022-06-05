Federal Funds Awarded For Major Rail Relocation, Realignment Project In Harlingen

The days of being stuck at a railroad crossing having to wait for the train to pass are coming to an end in Harlingen. A $5.6 million federal grant has been awarded for the Harlingen Rail Improvements Project.

As reported by the Valley Morning Star, that project will eliminate seven at-grade railroad crossings in the city. A total of 1.7 miles of old in-city track will be relocated and realigned, and replaced with one new rail crossing. The project will connect the Union Pacific tracks in Harlingen and Brownsville. And it will also relocate the Southern Pacific switchyard out of the city.

The money for the project ultimately comes from the Biden administration’s Infrastructure Law, which increased funding to the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement grant program. The grant was awarded to the Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority, which will pay 20 percent of the project.