Federal Funds To Assist Starr County Courthouse Restoration

A much-needed renovation of the historic Starr County Courthouse is getting some federal funding help. South Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar has announced $2.4 million federal dollars will help pay to replace the roof of the 82-year-old courthouse, and for new air conditioning.

The funds will also pay for removing hazardous materials and to make the courthouse compliant with the American Disabilities Act. Starr County officials say they continue to work on securing a grant that would help pay for repairs and improvements to the exterior of the courthouse as part of the overall $11.5 million restoration project.