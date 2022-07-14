Federal Grand Jury Indicts Buffalo Supermarket Shooting Suspect

This image provided by the Erie County District Attorney's Office shows Payton Gendron. (Erie County District Attorney's Office via AP)

A federal grand jury is indicting the alleged supermarket shooter in Buffalo, New York.

Payton Gendron will be charged with 14 hate crime violations and 13 firearms offenses connected to the mass shooting at a Tops grocery store in May. The 19-year-old opened fire with a rifle and killed ten Black people while three others were injured.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the indictment and said the Justice Department “recognizes the threat that white supremacist violence poses to the safety of the American people.” With these charges, Gendron will have a maximum penalty of life in prison or the death penalty if convicted.