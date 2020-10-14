LOCAL

Federal Grant Awarded To Boost Agricultural Operations At Port Of Brownsville

Agricultural operations at the Port of Brownsville are getting a big financial shot in the arm. The Port has been awarded a $14.5 million federal grant to upgrade and expand its grain storage and loading facilities.

The Department of Transportation grant, announced by Brownsville Congressman Filemon Vela, will support a development project consisting of rail and road upgrades meant to improve the efficiency of the grain elevator at the port.

After a 13-year pause in grain exports at the port, Omaha-based West Plains LLC in 2016 took over the grain facility’s operations, adding agricultural products to the steel, aluminum, and wind energy products moving out of the port.

