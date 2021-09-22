Federal Grant Moves Brownsville Cannery Project Ahead

The federal government is pitching in the final funding for a redevelopment project that will serve as the new home for the Brownsville headquarters of the Rio Grande Valley Food Bank, the Brownsville Farmers Market, and an incubator for food entrepreneurs.

The Economic Development Administration of the Commerce Department has announced a $700,000 grant that’ll help transform the old Gutierrez warehouse into what’s being called the Cannery Public Market.

The EDA grant is being matched by local funding for the overall $1.9 million Cannery redevelopment project taking place within the Mitte Cultural District. Project proponents say it will boost initiatives for health education and increase access to healthy food.