Federal Grant To Help Fund Expansion, Upgrades At Port Isabel-San Benito Port

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An expansion and improvements are in the works for the Port Isabel-San Benito Navigation District.

District officials are planning to use a $1.5 million federal grant to construct additional structures needed to berth more fuel cargo vessels, and for various upgrades to the port.

Officials say the projects could double the workforce at the port. The improvements are expected to take a little more than a year to complete. The $1.5 million is in the form of a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.