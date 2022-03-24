Federal Grant To Help Fund Major Makeover Of Starr County Courthouse

Starr County has gotten a federal funding boost toward a long-delayed renovation and restoration of its historic courthouse.

Valley Congressman Henry Cuellar has presented a $2.4 million check representing a federal grant to help pay for the overall $10 million courthouse rehab project.

The money will go toward much-needed repairs to the 136-year-old courthouse including courtroom renovations, a roof replacement, air conditioning upgrades, removal of hazardous materials, and compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act.

The county is expected to bid for an architect and contractors by this fall.