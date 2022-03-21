Federal Grant To Help Fund Unique McAllen Water Project

More than $1 million in federal funds are coming to the city of McAllen to help plan projects aimed at increasing the reliability of the local water supply.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has approved a $1.3 million grant for McAllen Public Utility’s Reuse Water Enhancement Project. The project uses reclaimed water for irrigation purposes, helping to save clean water for residential use.

In announcing the grant, Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez says it’ll fund projects that can address the threat of drought in South Texas – a region with a fast-growing population but aging water infrastructure.

McAllen Public Utility is one of only two utility systems in Texas to use recycled water for irrigation.